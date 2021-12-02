The Mexican American singer rocks a very familiar getup for the video of her new song "Bella Ciao."

Becky G Pays Tribute to The Final Season of La casa de papel With New Look

As the world anxiously awaits the return of La casa de papel, Becky G is getting us ready with her unique version of "Bella Ciao"—the thematic core of the Netflix original series.

The singer released the song alongside an aptly themed video where fans get to see her take on her own Money Heist persona in the red suit and iconic Salvador Dalí mask.

True to her bilingual nature, the "Dollar" star sings it in both English and Italian.

The video follows the singer and her friends as they plot and dance their way to the top, effectively pulling off a successful heist.

La casa de papel shocked audiences everywhere with a nail biting cliffhanger that left Tokyo's life in the balance.

As the release date for the final five episodes edges closer, fans want to know the fate of the gang. Will everyone's favorite band of thieves survive? Will the professor have one final plan in place to ensure they all get out?