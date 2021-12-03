Netflix has officially released the final five episodes of the iconic Spanish series.

Money Heist Returns For Its Final Chapter—Here's Everything You Need To Know

Are you ready to say bella ciao to La casa de papel?

After four intense years of nail biting and binge-watching the intricate plans of El Professor (played by Álvaro Morte) unfold, Netflix has officially released the final episodes to conclude the Money Heist saga.

"Long live the Resistance. The final season of La casa de papel is now streaming #MoneyHeist," the official series Instagram posted.

In the final episodes, El Professor and the rest of the gang have found themselves trapped inside the Bank of Spain and are grieving the loss of Tokyo (played by Úrsula Corberó). Now, the gang must find a way to survive the heist or surrender to the Spanish armed forces.

Alex Pina, creator of the series, gave insight on what to expect from the second half of the finale.

"The first volume [of season five] was emotional, but the second is way more emotional," Pina said during a virtual press conference. "We're closing the circle on who the characters are, and giving answers to help understand the whole universe of Money Heist."

Fret not, just because this iteration of the Money Heist universe is over doesn't mean you won't be able to get your fix. It was announced that in 2023 a spin-off based on Berlin (played by Pedro Alonso) would be hitting the airwaves.

"It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another," Alonso said at a fan event. "I'm so happy about it. I am deeply grateful to be able to connect with people all over the world and receive so much love and such a memorable time," he stated.

He continued, "We started this series walking into the unknown and we have been winning ever since. You fans are our accomplices and thank you for that."