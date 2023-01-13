The Reason for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Split

The couple had been dating since 2017 and share two children together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have hit the pause button on their relationship once again.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul "is not with Travis right now," a source told PEOPLE, confirming they spent the holidays apart from the father of her two children.

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source added. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. | Credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Scott and Jenner welcomed their second child together in February 2022, and have split up in the past after having their first child, Stormi Webster.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier," the source continued. "Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

According to the source, the 31-year-old rapper is in a different place than Jenner, and it has "never been an easy relationship," with cheating rumors causing insecurities for the 25-year-old mamá of two.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Stormi Webster.

"There is a reason that they never got married," the insider adds. "It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes."

The pair started dating on and off in 2017 and amicably split in 2019.