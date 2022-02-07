The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of a tender moment she shared with her newborn son.

Stormi Webster is stepping into some new shoes—that of a big sister! New mom of two, Kylie Jenner, has officially given birth to her son with longtime beau Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old billionaire welcomed a second child with rapper Scott on February 2, according to a post she made on Instagram.

The makeup mogul shared a black and white photo showing her daughter holding the baby's hand, captioned, " 💙 2/2/22."

Baby Boy Kylie Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As soon as Jenner shared the tender moment on Instagram, family, friends and fans rushed to wish her and her family all the best.

Spanish singer Rosalía commented, "Congratulations mamiiiiiiiiiiiii," while big sis and mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian said, "Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Fierce momager and grandmother of 11, Kris Jenner, happily reshared the photo on her profile and said, "My beautiful grandson!! God is so good 💙💙💙."

Webster's little brother and the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan was born just one day after his big sister—who recently celebrated her fourth birthday.

"Our baby is 4 🤍 happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world," Jenner wrote about her firstborn in a photo of a three-way embrace at the zoo.

Travis Scott and Stormi Credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Jenner announced her most recent pregnancy in September, and since then shared a series of photos of her embracing the journey she was on. In December, she shared a photo with a heartfelt message of her hopes for the New Year.

"As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she said. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."

"I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤," the Kylie Cosmetics founder added.