Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting baby number 2!

The rapper and the 24-year-old makeup mogul welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, three and a half years ago, and according to multiple sources, are now giving her a sibling to play with.

Jenner has long expressed her desire to have another child and expand her family. Still, in a January 2020 YouTube video she said she "didn't have a timeline to this."

The billionaire had daughter Stormi in February 2018 when she was just 20, and has talked about the joys and challenges of motherhood on several occasions. During an Instagram Live with friend Stassie Karanikolaou, in April 2020, she said she wanted to have "seven kids in total," but "pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

She also said in a YouTube video with James Charles posted in October 2020: "I want more [children] so bad. I actually think about it every day, I just still don't know when. I'm not planning, I don't have time for that to happen. You can't, like, not want more almost. Being a parent, though, is stressful, to do the right thing at all times."

Jenner has blossomed as a mom and often shares photos of Stormi on her social media; she's even released a makeup palette dedicated to the toddler.

"Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because I can't stop the time 🥺 it's all the little things I'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty," Jenner posted on Instagram on Stormi's birthday. "Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍 but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do. Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"