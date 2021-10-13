The mogul covered herself in blood and sharp nails for a chilling make-up release.

One, Two, Kylie's Coming for You With a New A Nightmare on Elm Street Inspired Make-Up Collection

Kylie Jenner is serving the perfect Halloween vibes with the launch of her new make-up collection inspired by Wes Craven's slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Covered in blood from head to toe, the mogul and soon-to-be mother of two announced the collection's release on her personal and Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram.

"My Kylie X Nightmare on Elm Street Collection launches tomorrow! 3 PM PST kyliecosmetics.com," she wrote.

Kylie Jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The collection, which is now live, features a 12-color eyeshadow palette, lip and cheek jelly stain, fake lashes or "kylashes," and a three-piece lip shine lacquer set in shades of crimson, nudes, hot pinks and one dark-green shadow.

All items have been designed using blood spatters, Freddy Krueger's silhouette, and claw marks from his signature razor blade gloved hands.

Since last week, Jenner has been teasing the collection, posting a video of herself covered in blood while the notorious nursery rhyme "One, two, Freddy's coming for you" plays in the background.

Kylie cosmetics Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She also posted several photos of herself —before revealing her current baby bump— wearing a catsuit and long nails resembling Krueger's hands. Fans adored the timely themed collection and immediately showered her with comments.

"I can't wait to get this!!!! 👏 the packaging is amazing !!" one fan wrote.