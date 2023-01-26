Runway Rebels: The Most Memorable Celebrity Looks at Paris Fashion Week

Por Laura Acosta Enero 26, 2023
Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage (x2); Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

From full glam to wearable art, these are the outfits from the spring/summer runway shows we can't get out of our heads.

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

By now you've probably seen the newly infamous lion head gown the reality star wore to the Schiaparelli show, but here's a look into it's making—the faux lion was created entirely by hand using foam, silk, and wool, as a sustainable alternative to the real fur pieces created in the '30s by the brand's founder, Elsa Schiaparelli.

Doja Cat

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Covered head to toe in 30,000 crystals, the "Say So" singer's avant-garde look was created by Schiaparelli and makeup artist Pat McGrath and was inspired by Dante's Inferno.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Over at the Dior show, the actress with Argentine roots donned a more wearable outfit, pairing a matching black and white corset and jacket with a black velvet skirt and knee-high boots.

Rachel Zegler

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The West Side Story star looked effortlessly chic in a crocheted two-piece set from Dior that's perfect for the summertime.

Kylie Jenner Part 2

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Not one to shy away from controversy, the Kylie Cosmetics owner also got a lot of heat for wearing Givenchy's noose-inspired necklace.

Noah Cyrus

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus's younger sister rocked a barely-there glittering bikini underneath a sheer, pleated gown at the Alexandre Vauthier show.

Doja Cat Part 2

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The singer once again delivered a museum-worthy moment with a touch of drag at the Viktor & Rolf show wearing fake lashes as facial hair and an oversized pinstripe suit.

By Laura Acosta