Runway Rebels: The Most Memorable Celebrity Looks at Paris Fashion Week
From full glam to wearable art, these are the outfits from the spring/summer runway shows we can't get out of our heads.
Kylie Jenner
By now you've probably seen the newly infamous lion head gown the reality star wore to the Schiaparelli show, but here's a look into it's making—the faux lion was created entirely by hand using foam, silk, and wool, as a sustainable alternative to the real fur pieces created in the '30s by the brand's founder, Elsa Schiaparelli.
Doja Cat
Covered head to toe in 30,000 crystals, the "Say So" singer's avant-garde look was created by Schiaparelli and makeup artist Pat McGrath and was inspired by Dante's Inferno.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Over at the Dior show, the actress with Argentine roots donned a more wearable outfit, pairing a matching black and white corset and jacket with a black velvet skirt and knee-high boots.
Rachel Zegler
The West Side Story star looked effortlessly chic in a crocheted two-piece set from Dior that's perfect for the summertime.
Kylie Jenner Part 2
Not one to shy away from controversy, the Kylie Cosmetics owner also got a lot of heat for wearing Givenchy's noose-inspired necklace.
Noah Cyrus
Miley Cyrus's younger sister rocked a barely-there glittering bikini underneath a sheer, pleated gown at the Alexandre Vauthier show.
Doja Cat Part 2
The singer once again delivered a museum-worthy moment with a touch of drag at the Viktor & Rolf show wearing fake lashes as facial hair and an oversized pinstripe suit.