The billionaire and boyfriend Travis Scott have confirmed pregnancy with their second child through social media.

Kylie Jenner has officially confirmed her second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott in a one-and-a-half-minute long video shared on her social media.

In August, rumors circulated that the make-up mogul was carrying baby number 2; however, she waited to share the news with the public, Kylie style.

The video starts with her showing a positive pregnancy test to Scott, hearing the baby's heartbeat, various shots of her baby bump, and sharing the news with her mother, Kris Jenner.

Soon-to-be big sister, Stormi Webster, Kylie and Scott's three-year-old daughter, was also included in the video, where she is seen happy and excited, kissing her mother's belly.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also shared their excitement for the big news, including sister Kim Kardashian.

"OMGGGGG more babies!!!! More cousins!!!!," the socialite wrote in her stories. "Congrats @kyliejenner & @travisscott."

Kim Kardashian Stories Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner also shared the video on her stories "God is so good!!!"

The billionaire, who had daughter Stormi in February 2018 when she was just 20, has expressed the desire to have a big family and discussed motherhood's joys and challenges on several occasions.

In October 2020, in a YouTube video with James Charles, she said: "I want more [children] so bad. I actually think about it every day; I still don't know when. I'm not planning; I don't have time for that to happen. You can't, like, not want more almost. Being a parent, though, is stressful, to do the right thing at all times."