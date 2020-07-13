Cardi B Celebrates Kulture's 2nd Birthday With a Big Quarantine Bash

When it comes to her daughter, Cardi B goes all out, and Kulture's second birthday was no exception. To celebrate, the rapper and her husband, Offset, threw a bash at their home this weekend. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, invites were only handed out to their loved ones.

"OK it’s time to turn up," Cardi captioned a photo of the family standing in front of a pink balloon wall. Cardi and Kulture wore matching outfits, while Offset coordinated in a similar blue plaid.

The theme of the party was the popular children's toy the LOL Surprise dolls, notable for their cool outfits and large eyes. Cardi and Kulture each got their own personalized dolls, wearing outfits like the ones they wore to the party.

They family kept the celebration safe by providing guests with hand sanitizer, temperature checks, and colorful masks for adults and kids bearing Kulture's name. The party also featured a cotton candy machine, a ball pit with slides, a popsicle stand, lots of balloons, and a bar for the adults.

In addition to her personalized LOL doll, Kulture received tons of other gifts — a pink toy car from her aunt Hennessy Carolina, Ugg slippers for both her and her mom, and a nameplate ankle bracelet.