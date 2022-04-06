In the early hours of March 4, Kravis pulled up to the One Love Wedding Chapel to solidify their love, per PEOPLE. "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," owner Marty Frierson told the publication. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun." Kardashian shared photos of the private affair, where the couple can be seen very much in love.