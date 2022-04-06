Kravis Ties the Knot: All the Major Moments Leading Up to the Secret Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially wed. The couple went from the Grammys to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, where they declared eternal love to each other. Check out all the major moments from their rock and roll romance.
Together Forever
In the early hours of March 4, Kravis pulled up to the One Love Wedding Chapel to solidify their love, per PEOPLE. "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," owner Marty Frierson told the publication. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun." Kardashian shared photos of the private affair, where the couple can be seen very much in love.
From Just Friends to Eternal Love
On January 2021, the pair confirmed they had been dating for two months to PEOPLE, saying they were "friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic." Then, in February, they made it Instagram official by sharing a photo holding hands in the car.
Romantic Getaways
The couple has not shied away from sharing intimate moments from their romantic getaways across the world. From Italy to Rosewood in California, the couple has been everywhere.
The Proposal
Barker proposed to Kardashian in October 2021 in Montecito, California, at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel. They were surrounded by thousands of red roses and several candles while on the beach.
A Family Affair
The 42-year-old entrepreneur and 46-year-old musician have made it a point to blend their big families. Kardashian shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker shares Landon, Alabama and step-daughter Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. In the recent trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians, the Poosh founder confessed Kravis wants a baby.
Happier Days
One thing is for sure, this is the happiest we have ever seen the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
Love Always Win
Will there be another wedding celebration? Will practice actually make perfect? We'll find out soon, but for now, congratulations to the happy couple!