After their "practice" wedding in Las Vegas on April 4, Kravis finally tied the knot over the weekend.

Here comes the bride, all dressed in Dolce & Gabbana!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially husband and wife. Over the weekend, the couple legally married in Santa Barbara in a small ceremony alongside close family and friends, according to PEOPLE.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 in Montecito, California, on the beach while surrounded by red roses.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner revealed that Barker had asked her and the late Robert Kardashian for Kourtney's hand in marriage.

Jenner recounted the emotional moment to Kim Kardashian in her dressing room during rehearsals for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live and they teared up at the loving gesture from Barker, who continues to show he is willing to do anything for the 43 year old.

"He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," Jenner said while getting her makeup done alongside Kim. "It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it."

Jenner added, "It's all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married."

Prior to legally tying the knot, the lovebirds took fans for a ride as they had a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas on April 4 at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the Grammy Awards.

Despite both of them saying "I Do," they did not obtain a marriage license and clarified their marriage was not legal.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," the Poosh founder posted on Instagram. "Practice makes perfect."