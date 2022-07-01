The Poosh founder is standing by her husband's side through these trying times.

During one of the most challenging moments of their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian is standing by her husband Travis Barker.

The newlyweds have had their honeymoon bliss cut short after Barker was hospitalized with a case of pancreatitis on June 28 and was reportedly taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Kardashian reportedly trailed behind her beau, staying faithful to her vows of sticking with him through sickness and health.

"Kourtney won't leave his side," a source told People and added, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

The drummer's 16-year-old daughter Alabama shared her concern for her father and asked followers on social media to "send your prayers" in an Instagram story.

According to People editor Nigel Smith, Barker's son Landon was seen having an emotional moment during his collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly when he performed his song "Die in California" at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Landon came out during the song and seemed to be working out some demons," Smith said. "They hugged onstage during the performance, singing and shared an emotional moment at the end of the song before Landon walked off."

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot for the third time in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

After two previous weddings, in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, the reality star and former Blink-182 drummer took the term "fairytale wedding" to another level.