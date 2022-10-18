The couple revisited the spot where they got engaged in 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Recreated this Special Moment for One Year Anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't seem to get enough of their fairytale romance as they revisited one of the most special moments in their relationship—their engagement site.

Wearing matching black skeleton tracksuits, the newlyweds returned to the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, where they got engaged on October 17 last year. According to TMZ, the pair recreated their engagement scene with red roses and violins.

"October 17 ❤️," Kardashian wrote in a throwback post from the original engagement date. To which Barker commented, "I will love you forever, today and every day 🖤."

Actress Rebel Wilson, who was also staying at The Rosewood Miramar, caught the couple on camera as she looked outside her bedroom window to find the couple enjoying the scene.

The Pitch Perfect star shared the video on social media with her own commentary.

'I was like: who's playing classical music outside my room! (monkey emoji) have fun lovebirds (heart emoji)," she wrote in one of the videos.

Kravis Credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue