Third Time's a Charm: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding Recap
Meet Mr. and Mrs. Barker! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for the third time in Italy on May 22. After two previous weddings, in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, the reality star and Blink-182 drummer took the term "fairytale wedding" to another level. Check out the details of their Italian soirée.
Marry Me
Kravis got engaged in October 2021 in Montecito, California, on the beach while surrounded by red roses.
Practice Makes Perfect
The lovebirds took fans by surprise with their first "practice" wedding in Las Vegas on April 4 at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the Grammy Awards.
Let's Make it Official!
One week before their Italian wedding, the couple became officially husband and wife, legally marrying in Santa Barbara with a small ceremony alongside close family and friends.
Let's Make This Last Forever
For wedding #3, Barker and Kardashian tied the knot at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy. The couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends as they vowed eternal love to each other.
A Family Affair
Kris Jenner walked her first born down the aisle to marry her bestie-turned-husband. Kourtney's wedding dress and veil were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, and featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary based on one of Barker's tattoos. The imagery was accompanied by the text "Family, Loyalty, Respect."
Dressed for the Part
The bride wore a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana alta moda lace and satin corset mini dress that was inspired by archival Italian lingerie, according to the fashion house. Barker also wore a jet black suit designed by D&G.
Meet the Barkers!
The eldest Kardashian finally screamed at the top of her lungs that she's a Barker! On her Instagram, the eldest of the KarJenner sister shared her excitement with a photo at the altar kissing her beloved, writing "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker."
The couple sealed the deal with one of their iconic kisses. May they live happily ever after!