The drummer put a ring on it this weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Getting Married. Check Out The Ring!

Kravis is making this last forever!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the former Blink-182 drummer got engaged on Sunday at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

Travis Barker popped the question by the beach, where the couple was photographed standing inside an elaborate arrangement of red roses and candles as they embraced.

"forever @travisbarker," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on social media after the proposal.

Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, posted a video of the couple kissing on Instagram and Twitter where the engagement ring —an oval diamond— is seen in all its glory. She wrote: "KRAVIS FOREVER."

Kourtney also posted several Instagram stories showing the video and a bed with red rose petals shaped into a heart.

Kourtney & Travis Credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

This will be Kourtney's first marriage; Barker has been married twice before to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in February when they shared a photo holding hands. Then, in April, Barker tattooed Kourtney's name on his chest.