This #TikTokTuesday, we’re exploring the viral K-beauty hack for flawless skin that has beauty lovers abuzz.

Are Makeup Spatulas the Best Way to Apply Foundation?

Over the years, we've invested a lot in tools that claim to help leave our foundation looking like a second skin.

We've definitely come a long way from using disposable wedge sponges or just our fingers, but whenever we hear of a new technique, we're always eager to give it a try.

Currently, makeup creators on TikTok are obsessed with a foundation hack that comes straight from South Korea: makeup spatulas.

foundation spatula, makeup, beauty One of South Korea's favorite foundation spatulas, the Piccasso Makeup Spatula. | Credit: Courtesy of Olive Young

Long used by professional makeup artists to hygienically depot products or mix up custom shades, Korean MUAs have been using the tool for years as a way to apply a thin layer of foundation, providing a natural look with even the most full-coverage formulas.

To apply, you glide the thin edge of an ultra-thin metal spatula across a dime-sized drop of foundation and spread it across the face using minimal pressure (watch the following videos for a visual).

If needed, blend any edges with a damp sponge afterward and congratulate yourself for having achieved the dewy look yourself.

Stateside, makeup lovers are just finding out about the trend and the hashtag has blown up on TikTok with over six million views.

Interested in giving it a try?

While the tool deemed the ultimate spatula by Korean MUAs, the Piccasso Makeup Spatula, is sold out everywhere, you'll achieve similar results with these dupes you can find in stores and at a fraction of the price.

foundation spatula, makeup, beauty Foundation spatula dupe. | Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

MERIGLARE, Stainless Steel Makeup Spatula, $7.99, amazon.com

foundation spatula, makeup, beauty Foundation spatula dupe. | Credit: Courtesy of Ulta