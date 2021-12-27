"Together forever in our hearts," the widow of the late NBA star wrote on Instagram.

Nearly two years after the tragic accident that took the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant is keeping their memory alive by honoring them in her family's annual Christmas card.

On Christmas Day, Vanessa shared a photo on Instagram alongside daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri sitting on the stairs sporting joyful smiles. The lovely ladies matched in cream and green colored outfits, while Bianka held a Christmas wreath.

"Happy Holidays. ❤️, The Bryant Family," Vanessa captioned the carousel post, which also included the last Christmas photo they took with the late NBA star and her daughter.

She wrote, "Always together, never apart. Together forever in our hearts."

Vanessa Bryant Credit: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

The emotional post brought fans, friends and family alike to the comments section where they shared their love for the entire family.

"Always remember! Merry Christmas," Zoe Saldaña wrote.

As the holidays approached, Vanessa shared another beautiful moment between her husband and daughter from a basketball game the two attended.

"My babies. ❤️❤️ 2 years ago," she wrote. "💔💔Mamba & Mambacita."

Vanessa Bryant Credit: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

Earlier this year, Bryant shared with People that her inner strength is all thanks to her "incredible" daughters.

"They know mommy has hard days but when I see their faces when they realize that I've been crying, it makes me straighten up and push through for them," she said. "I counter it with making them smile about something. ... Always finding the light in darkness."

"I can't say that I'm strong every day [and] I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next," she continued, noting that on those days "my girls help me smile through the pain."