The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation has announced a partnership with Nancy Lieberman Charities to open three "Dream Courts" in the U.S. this fall.

"We are excited to announce on this Mamba Day that the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation has partnered with Nancy Lieberman Charities to open 3 Dream Courts this Fall!" Vanessa Bryant shared on her Instagram. "One Dream Court at Pearson Park in Anaheim, CA (Vanessa's Hometown and a city Kobe and Vanessa visited often) and Two @Dream_Courts at Tustin Playground in Philadelphia, PA (Kobe's Hometown and a place where he played when he was younger). 💜🏀"

The announcement was made on "Mamba Day," August 24th, which commemorated the life and legacy of the late Los Angeles Lakers player who would have been 43 years old on Sunday, August 23. Bryant and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in January 2020 in a tragic helicopter accident.

"The legacy project in honor and memory of Kobe and Gianna will serve as a safe play space for youth in the community to interact with friends and family," the post adds. "Finding spaces for youth to come together in peace through the love of sports is important to the Bryant Family."

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, known initially as Mamba Sports Foundation, is a nonprofit organization founded in memory of Kobe and Gianna. Its mission is centered around creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women. Besides providing funding and sports programming, the foundation enables participation in league sports that enrich socioemotional and physical development.