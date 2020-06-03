Vanessa Bryant Thanks L.A. Protesters for Leaving Kobe Murals Untouched

Many across the world have been protesting police brutality and the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

As protests against police brutality continue across the world, Vanessa Bryant expressed her gratitude that murals of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna have remained untouched by Los Angeles protesters.

She posted a series of photos to her Instagram Story on Monday showing a variety of murals that feature Bryant, who died alongside Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in January. “Untouched Kobe mural," she captioned one of the pictures.

The widower also showed her support for Black Lives Matter and shared a photo of her husband wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt. "My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again," Vanessa wrote. "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people."