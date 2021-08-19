Natalia Bryant is Off To College! Mom Vanessa Shares an Emotional Post

The eldest daughter of NBA star Kobe Bryant was dropped off at the University of Southern California by mom Vanessa and sisters Bianka and Capri.

Natalia Bryant has reached a new milestone: the eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant is continuing her formal education at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Kobe's widow shared a touching family photo on Instagram —featuring Natalia, her younger sisters Bianka and Capri, and Vanessa— with an emotional caption as they dropped the 18-year-old off at college to start her first year.

"Today was rough," Vanessa wrote. "This was before the tears came down. Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛"

Natalia announced she was accepted at USC in March and celebrated her achievement in an Instagram post where she received thousands of congratulations from friends and family. She also signed a contract with a top modeling agency after graduating from high school.

"Wooohooo!!!! Congratulations" wrote Viola Davis.

Vanessa shared Natalia's excitement on social media back in March. That heartfelt post was dedicated to her eldest daughter's strength and determination through the tragic loss of father Kobe and sister Gianna in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of seven others in January 2020.

"I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it," Vanessa captioned the short video she posted in March. "You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"