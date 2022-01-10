Tune in on this #MondayMotivation for five podcasts that will teach you tips on how to be kinder to yourself and others in 2022.

Spread The Compassion With These 5 Podcasts That'll Help You Become a Better Person

Over the last two years of the pandemic, kindness has become a powerful antidote for helping us cope with grief, anxiety, depression and stress.

Being kind to ourselves and others can make a difference in mood, overall wellness and mental health. In fact, compassion affects all areas of our lives, from our homes to the economy.

For our #MondayMotivation series, People Chica is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—that feature experts, storytellers and wellness professionals that will help you kill em' with kindness and hacer bien sin mirar a quien.

Corazón Credit: Getty Images

The Kindness Podcast by Nicole Phillips

Phillips is joined by a variety of guests and experts to chat about their journeys on practicing and receiving kindness. Tune in for stories from inspirational speakers, activists, artists and business owners whose lives have been changed by kindness.

Buenos días madresfera by Monica de la Fuente

Join the largest community of Spanish-speaking family bloggers as they tackle topics on how to raise families based on kindness, improving self-esteem and working through every day worries. From Monday to Friday, de la Fuente is joined by parenting experts, authors, therapists and more on the quest to build more families based on empathy and understanding.

Alimentarte by Raquel Bernácer

Being kind to our bodies is essential to leading a healthy life. Our bodies are our vessel, that's why Bernácer is helping us nourish it with the best food and nutritional advice. Each episode provides tips for food sustainability, childhood nutrition, helping our hormones and debunking myths around what we should or shouldn't eat.

A Guide to Live Well: El Podcast de Jana Fernández by Jana Fernández

If this you're looking to make changes that can improve your health and wellness, this is the podcast for you. Fernández leads lively discussions with experts in the areas of health, nutrition, psychology, productivity and introspection to help you be kinder to yourself during your transformative process. Each episode is filled with love, funny bits, inspiration and tools to help you be a more compassionate person.

The Kindness Economy by Mary Portas