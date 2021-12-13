The young Latina exclusively shares with People Chica what her acting journey has been like and what’s next for her career.

From the moment she met Brownsville Bred writer and director Elaine Del Valle, Kimora Cuadrado knew that besides acting she wanted to follow in her footsteps and one day direct her own movie.

The actress spoke to People Chica about getting her start.

What inspired you to start acting?

I started acting at the age of seven. My mom inspired me to start acting. My mother is a single mother who taught me to be resourceful and always try to earn additional income. For example, one day, she came across a casting call on social media and applied for it despite not having any acting experience at all. She nonetheless saw this as an opportunity to generate some income and told herself she was going to do her best and shine. And shine she did. She went to the casting call and booked her first national commercial with a celebrity. Once the commercial aired, I was so proud. I told everyone that would listen that my mom was famous. She told me about hair and makeup, wardrobe, production and her favorite craft services. Set life seemed amazing! At that moment I knew this is something I wanted to be a part of. I told her I wanted to be an actress and shine just like her.

You were recently in your first movie. What was your favorite part of the process?

My favorite part of the process was meeting the cast and crew. Everyone was so kind. I made some great new friends who I am still in contact with. I received great advice from industry pros and that is something that is priceless just to be in such great company with so many talented and amazing people. The scenery was a close second. The lights, the camera, the crew, the hustle. The words standby and rolling sent chills up my spine. It was a complete whole new world that I ever seen. It was my dream that turned into a reality.

Kimora Cuadrado Credit: GUIDO VENITUCCI

What is your dream acting role?

My dream acting role is to play a character with magical powers. I am big fan of shows like Stranger Things, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and anything Marvel. I would love to do something like that. I think it would be very cool to move a building with my mind. I would also like to become a part of the Power Book series. It would be awesome to work with 50 Cent and his production crew.

Who are your role models?

My role model is the director of Brownsville Bred Elaine Del Valle. Elaine gave me an opportunity that I will be forever grateful for, my first role in a movie! She gave a Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx with a dream a chance. A chance to shine. Elaine took time out of her busy schedule to talk to me about the industry and show me how they break down scenes and much more. I was a sponge soaking up everything she told me. As a young actress I always focused on just being in front of the camera, but she opened my eyes to what goes on behind the scenes. During my first day on set I remember Elaine wore an HBO jersey and I was just in awe of her a Latina film director. I was so inspired. A strong, intelligent, creative, Latinx female being a boss!! After meeting Elaine, I knew that one day I would like to be a director like her.

What does it mean for you to be Latina and how do you celebrate your culture?

Being Latina means to me being strong, confident, a leader, loving, compassionate, and Fierce. Soy orgullosa de ser Boricua! I celebrate my heritage by embracing my Latin culture. I blast songs by Marc Anthony and dance salsa while imagining that I am dancing on the sands of Puerto Rico. I love learning how to make Puerto Rican dishes so I can pass along traditions one day to my children. Before Covid I always attended the Puerto Rican Day Parade, waving my flag with pride!