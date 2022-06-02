The mother of four's beauty empire continues to grow with her latest venture into the world of skin care.

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kim Kardashian's New Skin Care Line SKKN

Want to get skin like Kim Kardashian's?

On June 1, the 41-year-old mogul announced the upcoming launch of SKKN BY KIM, a line of products inspired by her own nine-step skin routine.

The collection includes skin care basics­­ like a cleanser, toner and face cream­ as well as products for specific skin concerns, like the Vitamin C8 Serum.

SKKN by Kim Kardashian Credit: Courtesy of SKKN/Hannah Tveite

"I've been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world's top dermatologists and estheticians," Kardashian shared on her Twitter. "Every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I've accumulated along the way."

While the formulas are inspired by Kim's own routine, the packaging is also true to her design aesthetic, with its monochromatic, stone-like hues bearing a striking resemblance to her home's stark white décor.

Kardashian is also keeping sustainability in mind with refillable packaging composed of eco-friendly materials and clean ingredients.

SKKN by Kim Kardashian Product refills | Credit: Courtesy of SKKN/Hannah Tveite

Unlike other recent celebrity skin care launches, SKKN seems to be aiming for a spot in the luxury beauty market.

Its two most expensive products, the vitamin c oil drops and night oil, both retail for $95.

If you're looking to get all nine products to follow Kardashian's exact skin care routine, get ready to dish out a cool $630.

Kim Kardashian, SKKN Credit: Courtesy of SKKN/Mario Sorrenti

In an interview with The New York Times, Kardashian gave further detail as to the brand's pricing.

"In order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity," she said. "The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum."