This 41-year-old shapewear mogul is sporting the "ultimate after-dark staple" made out of see-through black mesh.

Kim Kardashian's New Crotchless Skims Catsuit is Breaking the Internet

Kim Kardashian has broken the internet yet again.

This time, the 41-year-old shapewear mogul is sporting one of the latest designs from her brand Skims—a crotchless cutout catsuit that the brand is calling the "ultimate after-dark staple" made out of see-through black mesh.

"The sexiest month of the year doesn't have to end. [Kim Kardashian] wears the new Sheer Mesh Catsuit," the brand posted in an Instagram post on March 9.

Fans immediately jumped to the comments section with questions, concerns and jokes poking fun at the brand's new design.

"How do you wash your hands," one fan asked, since the catsuit covers the hands.

"Pete is a lucky man," added another, in reference to SNL actor Pete Davidson, Kardashian's new boyfriend.

The sultry catsuit is Skims' first open-crotch design, with competing brands such as Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line that also offers similar cut-out styles exposing the bum.

The mother of four launched Skims in 2019 as something she calls "solutionwear"—another word for shapewear as it provided its customers with a wide range of sizes, shades and styles.