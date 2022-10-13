The SKIMS mogul opened up about having fireplace sex with the comedian during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian is getting real about her sex life with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old mogul revealed a hot and heavy moment she shared with Davidson while talking with her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloé.

According to Kardashian, during a hotel stay in Los Angeles while the two were dating the two heeded sex advice MJ had previously given her.

"You know what's so crazy," she asked her grandmother. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

Laughing, she added that she knew it was "creepy."

However, MJ expressed more concern about the choice of location than the intercourse itself, asking, "Not in the lobby?"

Kardashian added, "Not in the lobby! But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"

The 88-year-old matriarch seemed unfazed about the topic and reminisced about her younger days.

"I know, but I was younger once," she said. "I was younger once."

Davidson and Kardashian formally started dating in February 2022, months after romance gossip sparked due to their on-screen kiss during her SNL debut. However, by August the couple had parted ways.

According to a PEOPLE insider, the couple parted ways partly due to "their busy schedules," adding, "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

Davidson was also dealing with backlash from Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, with whom he experienced ongoing drama while dating the reality star.

In previous episodes, Kardashian discussed why she believes Davidson dates "hot girls," referencing his amazing heart.