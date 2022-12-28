The reality star opened up about how difficult it has been to raise her four children with the rapper.

Kim Kardashian is not sugar-coating things to protect Kanye West anymore.

After finalizing their divorce in December, Kardashian opened up about her co-parenting dynamics with the Yeezy designer as they raise their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Tearfully saying that "co-parenting is really f---ing hard," on an episode of the IRL Podcast with Angie Martinez that aired on December 26.

"I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," she added. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."

In an effort to keep her kids as far from rumors and controversy as possible, Kardashian is keeping them away from the heaviness and hoping to create the most healthy environment possible for them by not bashing their father publicly.

"If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s--- that they are not ready to deal with," she said. "When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could," she continued.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and North West at a fashion show. | Credit: Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The SKIMS founder was close to her father, the late Robert Kardashian, herself. She recalled the impact of his presence in her life during the episode.

"I had the best dad," she continued. "And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them."

As part of the divorce settlement, Kardashian won $200,000 per month in child support from the rapper and he is also responsible for covering half of the children's educational, medical and security expenses. She will not be receiving spousal support.

Despite her own feelings, she is making sure the kids are kept safe at all costs, befriending school teachers to keep her updated on what they hear and withholding public information about herself and West.