After walking at the designer’s show in Paris, the mother of four wears a look straight off the runway—black mask and all.

Kim Kardashian's love for Balenciaga truly knows no bounds.

Kardashian and the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, have been known to collaborate on several high-profile looks.

Gvasalia has also been crucial in getting Kardashian to step out of her fashion comfort zone post-divorce, famously getting her into the all-black fully covered look she wore at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala 2021 Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

On red carpets and in her daily life, we often see the 41-year-old reality TV star rocking the brand's signature pant-boot design and other brand staples.

Recently, the mother of four walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show alongside Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman.

But her latest outfit collab with Gvasalia is going viral and drawing similar comments all over social media.

Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga Credit: Backgrid/The Grosby Group

For the Balenciaga after party and dinner, the beauty mogul wore a form-fitting floor-length black sequined gown, accessorized with one of the blackout helmets we saw during the first half of the couture show.

Across the internet, fashion aficionados immediately started commenting on the look, even comparing it to the xenomorphs in the sci-fi classic, Alien.

Fans pointed out the look may be accomplishing another more artistic goal: "When you've made your body a form of iconography, inextricable from your brand, who needs a face?"

While we aren't sold on the addition of the mask/helmet, the dress is certainly beautiful, and the look does achieve Kardashian's goal of looking like a "future alien Barbie."

Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Plus, it definitely seems like the SKIMS founder is in on the joke.