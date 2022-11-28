Kim Kardashian Reevaluates Relationship with Balenciaga After Controversial Teddy Bear Ad

Kim Kardashian might be saying goodbye to Balenciaga after their recent holiday ad campaign.

On November 27, the reality star shared her concern over the luxury brand's use of children in the latest ad campaign where they were photographed holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. Several celebrities and influencers have come forth accusing the brand of sexualizing children and sharing their concern.

Kardashian, who often collaborates with the brand, did not hold back in condemning their actions and demanded the safety of children be upheld first and foremost after fans commented on a photo she shared of the brand's collaboration with Adidas.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns," she shared on social media. "But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

She added, "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again," she continued.

"As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," she concluded.

According to Insider, on November 22, Balenciaga issued an apology for the ads and have wiped their social media accounts clean since the statement.

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign," they said. Adding that, "abuse of children in any form."