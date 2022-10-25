The reality star is speaking up against antisemitic speech after ex-husband Kanye West's commentary.

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence and sided with justice by speaking out against the rising antisemitic discourse following a series of comments made by her ex-husband Kanye West and several antisemitic demonstrations throughout Los Angeles.

The Kardashians star made it clear that "hate speech is never OK or excusable."

"I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," the tweet continued.

The SKIMS founder was called out by Boy George on Instagram after she didn't respond to West's now-deleted social media posts, where he wrote that he wanted to go "Death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

"I'm appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn't come out and added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye," George said in his post. "So she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f—ing comments, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be."

He continued, "As a gay man I have experienced years of prejudice, so the idea of doing that to someone else based on their race or their color or their sexuality or their gender is just f—ing appalling to me, and it should be appalling to you."

Other celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Yael Grobglas, Reese Witherspoon, Jerry Seinfeld, and Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian, have also spoken out about the rising antisemitic rhetoric and demonstrations seen throughout the country.

"If you don't know what to post. Let's start with this. In the comments. Do you know what the Jewish community is afraid this will lead to," Schumer shared in a post on Instagram. "1 in 2 people don't know the holocaust happened. Stand up."

Throughout the weekend, antisemitic signs referencing the rapper's comments were hanging from the 405 freeway overpass, "Kanye is right about the Jews," they said.

However, the remarks have led big brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas to drop their collaborations with the entrepreneur.

He was also temporarily removed from social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

"Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable. In person. Online. Doesn't matter where. It's hate and it's unacceptable," Witherspoon tweeted on October 23.