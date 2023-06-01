The How I Met Your Father actress had to say this about her upcoming appearance in the Sex and the City reboot.

Kim Cattrall Breaks Silence on News She's Appearing in And Just Like That...

When news broke that Canadian actress Kim Cattrall would not be reprising her iconic character Samantha in the Sex and the City reboot on Max, And Just Like That..., fans everywhere were dismayed.

Then, when all the behind-the-scenes strife between Cattrall and her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker came to light, fans accepted their fate as it pertained to Samantha's return to the series.

But in another shocking turn of events, news broke that Cattrall would be reprising her legendary character again.

So what does Cattrall say about it all?

In response to a post shared by Variety on May 31, Cattrall responded to the news with a "Happy Pride."

So how much Samantha will fans be getting?

Just a simple cameo, Variety reports.

It is said that Cattrall filmed her one scene in New York City at the end of March and did not interact with the other actresses on the show or the showrunner Michael Patrick King.

As for the other beloved characters of the show?

The trailer for season two has officially dropped, and fans get to see the long-awaited reunion of Carrie and her ex Aidan Shaw played by John Corbett.