Kika Rocha Returns to People En Español as Fashion and Beauty Editor

Kika Rocha is back! People en Español's former fashion and beauty director, Kika Rocha, is returning Monday, August 31 to the top-selling Hispanic brand, where she previously served for 11 years. The announcement was made by Armando Correa, People en Español's editor-in-chief. The Colombian journalist and influencer — who was People en Español's fashion and beauty editor from 2002 to 2013 —talked to People CHICA about returning to the brand after seven years. "I'm so happy! The magazine has always been my home. Its staff members are my family, my friends," she says. "That was never lost. My connection with the magazine was always there."

Image zoom Cortesía de Kika Rocha

During the time she was away, Rocha stayed involved with People en Español, participating in panels for the magazine's 25 Most Powerful Women issues and contributing every Friday for the past two years with "Especiales con Kika," videos where she shared fashion and beauty tips. In the past seven years, the author of the style book Tips de Kika has worked with renowned brands like Aveeno, L'Oréal Paris, Colgate, Estée Lauder, Mary Kay, and Pond's, to name a few. She has also partnered with retail stores such as Macy's, and in 2015 was chosen for their "Las Influyentes" campaign, which included a 10-city tour of the United States during Hispanic Heritage Month."These brands trusted my capacity to tell stories that could reach people," she says. "It's been a great adventure."

Image zoom Cortesía de Kika Rocha

Coming back to the publication in 2020 has a special meaning for her. "It's a great challenge, especially during this year that everyone's at home and everything is at a standstill," she says. "Our mission as communicators has always been to provide ethical content, that can inspire and accompany our readers."

Rocha says she feels really inspired by this comeback to People en Español. She wants to promote sustainable fashion and natural beauty products, and urge readers to focus on self-care and feeling beautiful and inspired during this pandemic. Besides interviewing top designers and promoting renowned brands, she wants to highlight the work of artisans and indigenous communities, presenting "fashion as something real, more conscious," she says. "Fashion and beauty are becoming more real, more reachable."

Image zoom Cortesía de Kika Rocha

Rocha will also have a new segment on Univision's Despierta América where she will present People en Español's weekly digital covers. Throughout her career she has participated as a fashion commentator on live red carpet shows for Univision and Telemundo, including the Latin Grammys, Premios Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud, Premios Billboard Latinos, and Premios El Soberano, and the reality show Colombia’s Next Top Model with Caracol TV.

Image zoom Cortesía de Kika Rocha

Traveling is one of her passions. The native Spanish speaker is also fluent in English, French, and Italian, has a law degree from Universidad de Los Andes in Colombia, and in 2002 earned a master of arts in publishing from New York University.

Image zoom Cortesía de Kika Rocha