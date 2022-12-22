Surprise Your Children with these 11 Unique Toys this Christmas
The magic of Christmas would be nothing without the joy of the children who revel in its magic. As you play Santa this year, we've selected 11 unique gifts that will surprise your kids this holiday season.
LeadHER Collection by Kids Craft Kits
Empower young girls this holiday season with unique gifts from Kids Craft. The woman-owned company has launched the LeadHER collection to bring light to the stories of women such as Maya Angelou, Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo and more.
Kids Craft Kits, LeadHER Collection, kidscrafts.org, items starting at $24.99
Basecamp Cards
If you're looking to keep your kids entertained and help enhance their communication skills, Basecamp Cards have the perfect solution.
The conversational card decks make communication simpler, meaningful and memorable with thought-provoking and goofy questions and prompts.
Basecamp Cards, Diverse Card Decks, basecampcards.com, $17.95
Elf on the Shelf
The Elf on the Shelf has been a holiday tradition that has filled kids with joys for decades.
Gift your children marvelous fun and spark their creative juices with different elf dolls, outfits and ready-to-stage kits.
Elf on the Shelf, Diverse Options, elfontheshelf.com, items starting at $10.95
Play Maysie Portable Doll House
Doll houses have long been a crowd favorite for children everywhere and now Play Maysie has created the first truly portable dollhouse.
The brand also carries six lovingly hand-sewn fabric dolls sold separately to play along.
Play Maysie, Portable Doll House, playmaysie.com, $48
Bedtime Defenderz
Your kids will feel protected from the "bad guys" with these plush toys turned comic book characters.
Five fierce heroes come with their own comic book that's perfect for bedtime reading. They also come with a power band kids can use to role-play when talking to their defender.
Bedtime Defenderz, Plus Toys, scentcoinc.com, $29.99
Connetix
Expand your kid's imagination and creativity with Connetix. The colorful magnetic tile sets encourage open-ended play that help create unique designs with clear refractions.
Connetix, Rainbow Mini Pack, connetixtiles.com, $35
Merriam-Webster's "Word of the Day"
Your kids can learn a new word every day with Merriam-Webster's Word of the Day book for kids.
The illustrative book has 366 words to help fortify your child's vocabulary outside of the classroom.
Merriam-Webster, Word of the Day, amazon.com, $13.49
FAO Schwarz Make-Believe Bakery Oven
The perfect gift for creative children is here with pretend oven and baking accessories that provide hours of make-believe fun.
The colorful cookie designs include stencils, clay and all the utensils necessary.
FAO Schwarz, Make-Believe Bakery Oven Cookie Decorating Clay Play Set, target.com, $14.99
Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Mask
Part of the Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection, the FX Mask protects the kingdom of Wakanda and helps little ones roleplay into their favorite characters.
Armed with pulsating and fixed electronic light effects, your child will truly believe they are as powerful as the king of Wakanda.
Marvel Studios, Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Mask, target.com, $27.99
Disney Encanto Madrigal Family Surprise Pack
The perfect advent calendar gift for Encanto fans, the gift set offers a countdown to holiday festivities for 24 days with a final surprise.
The set includes Bruo, Mariano, Abuela, Mirabel and more.
Disney, Encanto Madrigal Family Surprise Pack, target.com, $19.99
State of Kid's Huggady Elephant
Everyone loves a good, soothing bedtime cuddle to help keep them brave at night.
Gift your child State of Kid's fluffy Huggady Elephant for a night filled with lots of comfy and encouraging snuggles.
The Huggady Elephant has extra soft floppy ears, a squishy trunk and paws—making it the best bedtime BFF for any child.
State of Kid, Huggady Elephant, stateofkid.com, $30