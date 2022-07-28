The American rapper will be performing at this special event on July 31.

This is How You Can Get Front Row Access to a Kid Cudi Concert for $1

The McDonald's app is bringing fans an opportunity they can't resist—a chance to see live Kid Cudi in concert on July 31.

Through a first-of-its-kind virtual experience, Camp McDonald's has been treating fans to a lineup of food deals, menu hacks and collaborations while giving them front-row access to artists such as Omar Apollo, blackbear, Bibi and Kid Cudi.

In anticipation for the "In Booth" performance, Cudi shared his excitement with fans on Instagram.

McDonalds Credit: Courtesy of McDonalds

"Hi i'm Scott and i'll be your counselor. link in stories. see you in the @mcdonalds app," he captioned a graphic set to look like a summer camp counselor's file.

To participate, fans must check the McDonald's app for daily details on how to unlock that day's events and deals, including new menu items including the Apple Pie McFlurry and McFlurry sandwich.

Kid Cudi Credit: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety

Additionally, there will be limited-edition merchandise collaborations dropping every Thursday which will feature items from Free & Easy, Market and Innisfree.

Camp McDonald's will run until July 31.