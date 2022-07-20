"I will forever have your back," the True American mogul wrote on Instagram.

This is How Khloé Kardashian is Spending Her Summer With Daughter True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is moving forward with her life and creating the best life for her daughter, True Thompson.

The 38-year-old, who is currently expecting her second child via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, shared several photos on Instagram having fun in the sun with the 4-year-old in a clear watered lagoon.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories," Kardashian captioned the photos where True is hanging from her back. "I will forever have your back my angel girl."

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Last week, the Good American mogul's representative revealed to PEOPLE that she would be expanding her family.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the representative told the publication. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The news came as a shock after the season one finale of The Kardashians showed the aftermath of Thompson's infidelity after it came to light that he fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while they were still in a relationship.

Khloe Kardashians Credit: Photo © 2022 Backgrid/The Grosby Group

However, the source confirms the co-parents are not back together and their second child was conceived before their breakup in January of this year.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the source adds. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."