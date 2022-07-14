Khloe Kardashian is expanding her family.

The Good American mogul is expecting her second child with basketball player Tristan Thompson via surrogate, a source from PEOPLE confirms.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the representative told the publication. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Grosby Group

The news comes as a shock after the season one finale of The Kardashians showed the aftermath of Thompson's infidelity after it came to light that he fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while they were still in a relationship.

However, the source confirms the co-parents are not back together and their second child was conceived before their breakup in January of this year.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the source adds. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed daughter True in 2018 after being in an on-and-off relationship since 2016. The soon-to-be second-time mom spoke out about her struggles with fertility during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, confessing to sister Kim she was considering surrogacy.

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," she said. "But they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

She continued to explain her frustration to her sister, "This is all really shocking to me. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

"I honestly had the best experience with surrogacy," Kim responded, who herself conceived two of her children via surrogate.

"And I think that you know what giving birth feels like—I always say, if you can do it, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see, the love that you'll have for your kids is exactly the same. There's no difference, except that there was someone else that was the carrier," she added.