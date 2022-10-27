On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star explains why she heckled "liar" during the premiere.

Khloe Kardashian is calling it like it is when it comes to the father of children, Tristan Thompson.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on October 27, the Good American founder yelled "liar" at the premiere of the reality show in April during a scene where Thompson discussed building a family with her.

Kardashian took time to explain during a confessional to discuss what was going through her mind while she was sitting in the audience.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian | Credit: Pacific Coast News/The Grosby Group

"I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me," she said. "I was just like, 'This is so awkward.' Because it's like, 'what a crock of s--t. What the f--k? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you're a f--king liar!'"

According to the star, she wasn't planning on her outburst, it "just came out."

"I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be," she added. "Story of my life."

Throughout the show, Kardashian has been open about her anxiety, especially in social situations, something she felt walking the family's first-ever red carpet.

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Photo © 2022 Backgrid/The Grosby Group

"Any red carpet that I'm obligated to go to, I feel like I'm just opening up the floodgates for people to tear you apart and analyze you," she said. "Why are we doing such a thing to ourselves? Already we get judged, critiqued, scrutinized. It's overwhelming."

However, despite her worries, she managed to have a great time with her family, fans and friends.

"When you go through things in life, those things can steal so much of your happy moments," the mother of two said. "Tonight really reminds me that I have to make myself do things because then I would be missing out on something so special. I don't want my personal dramas or traumas to take away all the fun that I could be having."