The New American entrepreneur recently had her second child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khlóe Kardashian Says She Takes Her Job as a Mother of Two "Very Seriously"

The stork has blessed Khlóe Kardashian with her second bundle of joy, officially making her a mother of two.

Kardashian, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson, welcomed a son via surrogate in early August.

In an interview with Elle on the launch of New Ameican's Pop Off Pink collection, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared how she's navigating her new reality.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," the 38-year-old entrepreneur said. "[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

Kardashian has not revealed her son's name yet, but told the publication she takes her job as a mother "very seriously."

She explains, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

The news of Kardashian's second child came as a shock after the season one finale of Hulu's The Kardashians aired the aftermath of Thompson's infidelity after it came to light that he fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while they were still in a relationship.

KOKO Credit: Photo © 2022 Backgrid/The Grosby Group Los Angeles, CA, USA.

During the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she confessed to sister Kim that she was considering surrogacy after struggling with fertility issues.

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," she said. "But they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

She continued to explain her frustration to her sister, "This is all really shocking to me. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."