Add Some Zest to Your Keto Diet With Chiquis' Shrimp Tostadas

These simple and delicious keto shrimp tostadas from singer and entrepreneur Chiquis Rivera's book Chiquis Keto will delight your taste buds without breaking your diet.

Take your keto diet for a spin by taking a page out of Chiquis Rivera's book, Chiquis Keto.

The Mexican singer and entrepreneur is doing keto recipes her own way and adding her own rules to the game—as stated in the first pages of the cookbook.

"This is keto my way, for all my chingonas who don't like following the rules," she notes.

Make this tasty and healthy treat for lunch or dinner and enjoy!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

6 tablespoons lime juice

6 tablespoons lemon juice

1 pound cooked large shrimp

3 cherry tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 serrano peppers finely chopped

1 avocado, diced

mozzarella cheese

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix the juices. Transfer half to a large bowl, add shrimp and toss to coat. Let it stand for 15 minutes. Add tomatoes, onion and chiles to the mixture, and stir to combine. Add the rest of the juices, avocado and cilantro. Season with salt and mix again to combine. Preheat oven to 350° F and line a tray with parchment paper. Place four mounds of cheese and flatten them slightly. Bake until cheese is melted and crisp, about 8 to 12 minutes. Let the mozzarella toast cool. Spoon ceviche over toast to serve.