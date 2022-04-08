The 411 on Ketanji Brown Jackson's History-Making Supreme Court Confirmation
On April 7, the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman to serve in the United States' highest court. Jackson's confirmation has become a beacon of hope and marks a sign of progress that the country continues to embrace diversity. Here's what her historical win means for the nation.
The Final Vote
Jackson's historical win is a nod to her extensive and impressive career as an attorney, judge and Vice Chair of the United States Sentencing Commission.
Jackson was confirmed on a 53-to-47 vote after facing one of the most trying confirmation hearings and attempts from Republicans to pin her as a liberal extremist.
Inspired by Her Family's Legacy
Judge Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami, FL, where both of her parents served as public school teachers and administrators in the Miami-Dade Public School System. Her father attended law school while she was in preschool, something that helped instill love for the legal system early on in her life. Jackson was elected "mayor" of Palmetto Junior High.
A Seasoned Legal Professional
Jackson graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University, and later cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she also served as an editor of the Harvard Law Review. Throughout her career, she served as a Supreme Court Clerk for Justice Breyer, as a public defender, as the Vice Chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission and as a Judge on the U.S. District Court and Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Nominated by Joe Biden
On February 25, President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to become the 116th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Biden began his selection process after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.
She Ascends This Summer
Jackson will take her seat after Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement this summer. She will be adding contrast to the 6-3 conservatively dominated court.
Another History-Making Moment
With Jackson's ascension to the U.S. Supreme Court, four of the nine justices will be women—the first time in the court's lengthy history. She is the sixth woman to be confirmed and will be joining Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett.
Jackson also joins Thurgood Marshall and Justice Clarence Thomas as only the third African American justice to ever be confirmed.
Harbinger of Hope
On the third day of her Senate confirmation hearing, Senator Cory Booker praised the judge after an intense session where Republicans discussed issues regarding Jackson's judicial and legal records, in addition to her personal beliefs. Booker called her his "harbinger of hope."
"You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American," he said as Jackson wiped tears away with a tissue.
"This country gets better and better and better," he added. "When that final vote happens, and you ascend onto the highest court in the land, I'm going to rejoice. And I'm going to tell you right now, the greatest country in the world, the United States of America, will be better because of you."
A Pillar of her Family
The judge lives with her husband Patrick and her two daughters, Leila and Talia, in Washington, D.C. During the hearing, daughter Leila watched with pride as her mother responded to questions by senators.
A New Era of for the United States
Jackson's confirmation has brought a new era to the Supreme Court during a highly partisan period. The country hopes with her election, the country will be more united than ever before.