On the third day of her Senate confirmation hearing, Senator Cory Booker praised the judge after an intense session where Republicans discussed issues regarding Jackson's judicial and legal records, in addition to her personal beliefs. Booker called her his "harbinger of hope."

"You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American," he said as Jackson wiped tears away with a tissue.

"This country gets better and better and better," he added. "When that final vote happens, and you ascend onto the highest court in the land, I'm going to rejoice. And I'm going to tell you right now, the greatest country in the world, the United States of America, will be better because of you."