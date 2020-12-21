Actor Kendrick Sampson Harassed By Police in Colombia

Actor Kendrick Sampson, 32, revealed that during a trip to Cartagena, Colombia he was punched by a Colombian police officer and had a gun pulled on him. The Insecure star shared a video of the incident on Instagram, reposting the clip from his friend Natalia Reyes. In the video, Sampson is seen standing with another person and two police officers. One of the officers punches Sampson, who stumbles and steps back, and the officer pulls out a handgun. The officer walks closer to Sampson, puts the gun back, and then handcuffs the actor before escorting him and the other person down the street.

"What @nataliareyesg wrote below is correct. Cartagena is AMAZING but this is the 6th time I was stopped in 5 days," he wrote in the caption. "It happens to Black Colombians often."

"I'm told stopping is policy but what is NOT is they reached down my underwear aggressively, slap my arms 5 times hard, punch me in my jaw and pull his gun on me," he continued. "He then cuffed me and dragged me through the streets. I did not resist any legal procedure. Thank u for posting @nataliareyesg & for helping me through this. And to the person who recorded this."

"Everything hurts, not only because he is a friend but because that is the day to day of many, because we got used to this and that is NOT okay, it's not normal," Reyes, 33, wrote on Instagram. "The police have the right to ask for your ID but they don't have the right to punch you, dig in your underwear (as happened before someone started filming) and pull a gun on a person who is not committing any crime or offering any resistance, taking him to a station, not wanting to return his ID and even trying to admonish him? What if this person wasn't filming? When is this gonna stop? It's time to rethink the use of force."