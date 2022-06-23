The model and basketball star have ended their love story.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Call it Quits After Two Years Together

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have closed the chapter of their two-year romance.

A source close to Jenner told ET that, "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," and the ex-lovers are no longer on the same page.

"Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," another source told E! News on June 22.

Kendall Jenner Credit: Grosby Group

The couple was spotted in Italy at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, however, the insider notes that "once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

Additionally, the source said Jenner told Booker she "wanted space and time apart." The source also shared, "They have been in touch since and do care about one another."

Jenner and Booker's romance sparked in 2020, but they didn't make their relationship official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Kendall Jenner Credit: Kendall Jenner/IG

They celebrated their one-year anniversary with two sweet posts where they shared private photos filled with PDA.

Even though both of them have kept their romantic lives private, throughout the course of their romance the couple highlighted milestones with Instagram Stories and posts.