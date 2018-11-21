Kelly Osbourne Wants to Change the Way Sobriety Is Perceived

After recently achieving a chemical-free year, Kelly Osbourne is passionately advocating against the negative connotation that’s attached to the sober community.

On November 15, the 34-year-old reality star hosted the NYC launch of a new community platform, Loosid. The Loosid app is distinct in the way that it’s approaching sobriety. Co-Founder MJ Gottlieb structured the platform for anyone hoping to live a sober and healthy lifestyle — not just those who are actively fighting addiction.

Kelly Osbourne hosted the Loosid app launch party at The VYNL in East Village. Photographer Ciro Gutiérrez

Through the app, Osbourne, who’s had an ongoing battle with addiction since her youth, is looking to change the stigma around sobriety. She told CHICA exclusively: “It doesn’t mean you’re broken, it means that you’re fixed. That you are free from being a slave to something, and that it is an amazing thing to be, whether it’s because you face addiction or because you simply don’t want chemicals in your life.”

To build a healthy community, Loosid offers a wide range of tools — support groups, travel packages, a calendar of sober events in your area — that will connect people romantically who share the same hobbies. “It can show you that when you are bored and have nothing to do, you can find people that want to do the same things you do.”

Photo by Ciro Gutiérrez

This past August, the former E! Fashion Police host revealed that she had relapsed but was able to celebrate an often difficult year of sobriety. She found new meaning in life by embracing friends and realizing the freedom sobriety can bring. “I can honestly tell you before I got sober, I hadn’t been to a grocery store in three years that I could remember, or like meeting my friends for lunch — I never left the house. If it wasn’t delivered to me or I couldn’t buy it online, I didn’t do it.”

She added, “I have really bad social anxiety, so being around people was difficult for me. And now its fun, it’s exciting. I get to do everything all over again as the new and improved version of myself.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.