The Texan singer sat down with Jimmy Fallon and talked about how she and new coach Ariana Grande are "gellin'" on the singing competition.

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are hitting it off as they tape their upcoming season of The Voice.

Clarkson gushed over Grande's wittiness and professionalism during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I love her!" the Texas native told Fallon. "We had actually run into each other a couple of times before, but not really like, been able to talk and she's so funny. Like, very witty."

The "Breakaway" had nothing but praise for Grande's knowledge on the show which she is joining in season 21 as its newest coach.

"We've already taped everything up to the lives, and she's hysterical," Clarkson added. "We've never had a coach like her. I've only been there for eight seasons, but in all my seasons, I've never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I'm like, 'I guess we should have mentioned that,'" she said jokingly. "No one's ever mentioned it, and she's really into it."

Clarkson also told Fallon they are "gellin'," and that when the coaches are introduced and walk on stage to begin taping, the live studio audience goes wild when they see Grande.

"It's literally like BTS has entered the building," she said. "And then Blake has to follow it!"

In March, the "Thank You, Next" star announced she would be replacing Nick Jonas as a coach in he singing competition. After launching a promo video of her upcoming participation in July, Grande shared her excitement with fans on her Instagram.