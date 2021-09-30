The Texas-born singer announced on Wednesday that Ariana Grande will be singing with her in an upcoming Christmas album.

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Want Santa to Hear Them Out

Ariana Grande will appear on Kelly Clarkson's upcoming holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around, singing "Santa, Can't You Hear Me."

"Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," the first single from the album, dropped last week. With 15 songs, the full CD is set for release on October 15.

Since coaching together on NBC's musical competition The Voice —where Grande replaced Nick Jonas in the 21st season— the vocalists have become fast friends.

Ariana Grande Credit: Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Clarkson shared a tweet announcing the "Thank You, Next" star will be joining her ninth studio album.

"How it Started vs. How it's Going ❤️ Y'all, I love this girl!" Clarkson wrote. "Did I mention she's gonna be on my upcoming Christmas album!? 🎅 @ArianaGrande #WhenChristmasComesAround"

Grande was quick to respond: "queen!!!!!!! beyond honored to sing with you. i love this record and you."

Clarkson also posted a screenshot of a September 2013 tweet where she expressed her admiration for Grande, who was then a teenager performing "The Way" with Mac Miller on Ellen.

"Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?! Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!" Clarkson wrote.

Grande's reply: "@kelly_clarkson omg that's me hi Kelly Clarkson thank you ily."

The "Breakaway" singer previously gushed over Grande during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I love her!" she told Fallon. "We had actually run into each other a couple of times before, but not really like, been able to talk and she's so funny. Like, very witty."