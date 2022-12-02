As the first Mexican-born woman to journey into space, Echazarreta is reminding Latinas everywhere that they really can reach for the stars when it comes to achieving their dreams.

The Oddly Satisfying Science host and speaker tells People Chica, "I remember going to field trips in elementary school to science museums and just being the only one that was staying back and talking to the museum facilitators and asking them questions and asking them about Mars and about the water on Mars and about the moons and all of these different things."

She continues, "And nobody around me, that looked like me, was doing that. So I understood that early on, but I also understood that I wasn't going to let that be a problem. I wasn't going to let that hold me back because this is what I really wanted to do."