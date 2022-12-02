Agents of Change: 5 Game-Changing Latinos Revolutionizing the World Around Them
Changing the world isn't easy, but these five game-changers make it seem like a breeze. For our Agents of Change series, People Chica is highlighting 10 Latinos who are leading the charge in terms of representation and change in the world. Here are the final five.
Making a Real Difference
Change is collective—but it can all start with just one spark. In this continuation of our Agents of Change series, we highlight our final five game-changers.
From politics to the sciences and the environment, these leaders are creating everlasting shifts in the world around them.
Science - Katya Echazarreta
As the first Mexican-born woman to journey into space, Echazarreta is reminding Latinas everywhere that they really can reach for the stars when it comes to achieving their dreams.
The Oddly Satisfying Science host and speaker tells People Chica, "I remember going to field trips in elementary school to science museums and just being the only one that was staying back and talking to the museum facilitators and asking them questions and asking them about Mars and about the water on Mars and about the moons and all of these different things."
She continues, "And nobody around me, that looked like me, was doing that. So I understood that early on, but I also understood that I wasn't going to let that be a problem. I wasn't going to let that hold me back because this is what I really wanted to do."
Politics - Maxwell Alejandro Frost
Frost is the first member of Generation Z to be elected to serve in the United States Congress.
The 25 year old became an activist after the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2021 and has been an advocate for gun control and reform, serving as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, an advocacy group dedicated to gun control.
Frost brings a progressive viewpoint to American politics through his support of LGBTQIA2S+ rights, gun control and the Green New Deal.
Activism - Edna Chavez
When Edna Chavez gave her speech at March for Our Lives, she became one of the strongest voices of her generation.
As a student, activist and advocate against gun violence, Chavez developed Know Your Rights workshops, organizing student voter registration and helping other students develop their leadership skills.
As the daughter of an undocumented mother, she is focused on having the voice of her community rise to the top to reach legislative changes.
Environment - Xiuhtezcatl Martinez
Martinez has been making waves since the ripe and mature age of six. The indigenous climate activist, hip-hop artist and author has always understood the vital importance of defending and protecting the our planet and has raised his voice in hopes of creating a better future for everyone.
In an interview on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in 2017, Martinez explains, "I took myself really seriously when I was little. You know, I saw a documentary about the destruction of the planet, and I was like, 'This is my destiny.'"
He continues, "And I was really, like, terrified by the thought that my future was gonna be tainted because people all over the world weren't taking adequate action to protect us from climate disaster."
Social - Tefi Pessoa
Known to her followers as @HelloTefi, Estefanía Vanegas Pessoa has made her mark on social media by blending her pop culture savvy with a dose of self-love and self-care.
To her almost 2 million followers on TikTok, the Brazilian Colombian creator is like a virtual BFF, sharing advice on everything from breakups to boosting your self-confidence, all dosed in a sprinkle of humor and her signature charm.
In an interview with PEOPLE, the Miami native shares that she's spreading the advice she once needed, saying, "[I wished I had] somebody to tell me, 'Hey, you're important and more special than you think you are, but simultaneously less. Relax a little bit, have fun, take care of yourself.'"