Katya Echazarreta Reveals the Surprising Dish She'd Love to Take into Space
Katya Echazarreta is a chica of great heart, determination, and courage. As the first Mexican-born woman to travel into space, this Chica Boss knows a thing or two about reaching for the stars.
It goes without saying, the trip to space (and subsequent stay) can be a bit of a doozy and would leave anyone craving their most beloved foods.
With this in mind, People Chica asked Echazarreta during a chat to discuss her partnership with the McDonald's HACER Scholarship Program, which gives Hispanic and Latino students up to $100,000 in college contributions (applications due by February 6), what dish she would take into space.
Her choice? The Vietnamese soup dish Phở.
"So, my favorite food—probably ever—right now is Phở," she explains.
Echazarreta quips, "So if I'm going to go on a long space mission we're going to have to figure out how to get some soup. I'm a big soup person."