In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the electrical engineer and astronaut dishes what food she'd love to take with her on her next venture to the stars.

Katya Echazarreta Reveals the Surprising Dish She'd Love to Take into Space

Katya Echazarreta is a chica of great heart, determination, and courage. As the first Mexican-born woman to travel into space, this Chica Boss knows a thing or two about reaching for the stars.

It goes without saying, the trip to space (and subsequent stay) can be a bit of a doozy and would leave anyone craving their most beloved foods.

Woman Eating Vietnamese Pho Soup Mexican Astronaut Katya Echazarreta would love to take Vietnamese Pho soup with her into space. | Credit: Getty Images / Oscar Wong

With this in mind, People Chica asked Echazarreta during a chat to discuss her partnership with the McDonald's HACER Scholarship Program, which gives Hispanic and Latino students up to $100,000 in college contributions (applications due by February 6), what dish she would take into space.

Her choice? The Vietnamese soup dish Phở.

Mexican Astronaut Katya Echazarreta Press Conference Mexican Astronaut Katya Echazarreta reveals the dish she'd love to take into space with her. | Credit: Getty Images / Medios y Media

"So, my favorite food—probably ever—right now is Phở," she explains.