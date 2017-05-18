Katy Perry confirmed as "American Idol" judge, and that's music to our ears

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Katy Perry got her golden ticket! After some chatter that a deal was close, the “Chained To the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit” singer is set to be a judge on ABC’s reboot of American Idol — and that has us singing with joy!

A tweet was posted to the reality singing competition show’s Twitter, saying that they’re “ecstatic” to have Perry onboard.

Perry also tweeted from her account, writing that she’s “thrilled” to see the show return.

SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 👁 you at auditions❗ pic.twitter.com/E0DGe3pVcY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2017

But, who will she be sitting alongside in the judging panel?

Unclear at this point, but original judge Simon Cowell — apparently set on continuing his mean streak — said he has “no interest” in returning. Others alums unlikely to return are season one winner Kelly Clarkson and season three contestant Jennifer Hudson, as both are heading to competing show The Voice. Nothing yet about William Hung, but we’ll wait with bated breath.

And what of its host?

There’s been no official word about whether Ryan Seacrest — who seems to be everywhere these days between On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan, and otherwise — will return to steer the ship. That said, there’ve been rumors, and Seacrest himself said the door isn’t closed. (So, Seacrest maybe in?!)

Other important info!

Idol concluded its 15-season run on Fox last year, and will make its ABC debut in the 2017-2018 season, so tentatively mark your calendars, America — and get excited for Perry!