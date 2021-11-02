Cuban-American Entrepreneur Launches Nail Polish Collaboration With the TV Show Friends

Kathleen Fuentes, better known as Kathleen Lights, is an entrepreneur on the rise.

The Cuban-American businesswoman has left her mark with the launch of Lights Lacquer. This vegan, cruelty-free nail polish brand recently collaborated with Friends to release a special collection.

The limited-edition "Friends x Lights Lacquer" features eight different colors ranging from lilacs, light blue, green, dark blue, and shades of reds, oranges, and yellows. The collection's branding includes a box set with the iconic couch, doorframe, and colors of Friends and is titled in the same format as the show's episodes "The One Where Friends Collabs With Lights Lacquer!"

"Each tone of Lights Lacquer is chosen carefully by me, drawing inspiration from my vast knowledge of make-up, color theory, and the world around me, just like the most trendy Pantone colors of the moment," she told People en Español. "I don't just try each tone individually to study its opacity and finish; I also make sure that each one is something I love and that my fans and clients will love too."

The influencer, who counts with a combined 7.5 million followers if you tally up her social media accounts, also carefully picks out each name. For the Friends collection, the names include Relaxi Taxi, How You Doin?, The One Where, Unagi, We Were On A Break, Central Perk, I Got Off The Plane, He's Her Lobster.

"Lights Lacquer is not complete without the name of each polish," she explained to People en Español. "The title of each tone comes from different inspirations that include my favorite shows, funny quotes, names of people I love, and fan's suggestions. Just like in our new collaborations with the show Friends."

Lights Lacquer is only one of Fuentes' ventures. In addition to her total of 4.2 million YouTube subscribers, she has collaborated with beauty brands such as ColourPop, Morphe Brushes and has her line of clothing and accessories, Lights Label.

Fuentes was "obsessed" with painting her nails and expressing herself through her manicures from a young age. However, she would consistently complain about her mother's products and decided to create her brand while drawing inspiration from her Cuban roots.

"My Cuban culture and growing up in Miami have greatly influenced the line, especially the tones," she said. "My culture is a great part of who I am, and I love mentioning it in my channel and my work any time I can."