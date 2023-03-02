The Star Wars: The Clone Wars actress also dishes on what it was like to bring an animated character into a live-action universe.

Katee Sackoff on What Fans Can Expect in Season 3 of Pedro Pascal's The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), and the squad are back again in season three of the Disney+ hit show The Mandalorian.

Joining the star-studded cast for another go around the universe is fan favorite Bo-Katan Kryze, of the planet Mandalore, who was first brought to life in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels by actress Katee Sackoff.

In season two of the show, Sackoff along with her fellow group of Mandalorians, gave fans a greatly appreciated live-action portrayal of the popular animated character.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the actress and Chica Boss dishes on what fans can expect from season three of The Mandalorian and what it was like to bring an animated character into a live-action universe.

Katee Sackoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in THE MANDALORIAN, Season 3 Katee Sackoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in season 3 of "The Mandalorian." | Credit: Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The Mandalorian is back for its third season, and fans will be getting another chance to see Bo-Katan in action. Without giving away too much, what are you most excited about being able to bring this season with your character?

This is such an epic season. It's so big—there's so many moving parts and I'm just excited for the fans to see more Mandalorians and get to know a little bit more about The Mandalorian. People are super excited about that.

As far as Bo is concerned, you know, I think that fans from [Star Wars: The] Clone Wars and [Star Wars] Rebels will be really, really excited to see Bo-Katan is influenced by things that we know to have happened in her past. And that is something that I think will be really fun to see on camera.

So you're an actor that has had the chance to portray a character in various forms. What has it been like for you to play Bo-Katan, not only in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, but now in a live-action show like The Mandalorian?

Yeah, it's I mean, such a gift, and it doesn't happen that often. And so for myself, starting out with animation and being in the booth with Dave Filoni recording this character was already such a dream come true just to be in the universe at all.

When I got a phone call to sit down with Jon Favreau, it took me about 20 minutes to realize that my face was on all the pictures, on the pre-viz everywhere around this office, and I was like, "Oh, wait a sec. Are you asking me to do this?" And it's just been amazing.

Katee Sackoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in season 3 of "The Mandalorian" Katee Sackoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in season 3 of "The Mandalorian." | Credit: ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

It's been really, really amazing. There were challenges in the very beginning, learning how to move and to carry myself as the character because I had never had to worry about that before. But it's just been so much fun—so much fun.

What do you hope fans will take away from this season?