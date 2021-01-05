Dream Home Alert! Inside Kat Von D's Magical New Mansion

Known as the historic Schenck Mansion, Kat Von D's new home in Indiana used to be a bed-and-breakfast. Take a peek inside!

Kat Von D is starting a new life in Indiana! The beauty maven and tattoo artist just bought a historic new mansion. She revealed the big news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself standing in front of her amazing new home with a "sold" sign and the caption, "It's official! Vevay, Indiana here we come!"

Image zoom Credit: (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Kat von D Beauty)

However, when fans questioned her about leaving Los Angeles, she assured them that she'll stay there part-time: "Definitely not ever selling our beautiful home in LA." The former star of the TLC reality show LA Ink sold her vegan beauty brand Kat Von D Beauty in 2020 and joked on social media: "I wonder if Vevay, Indiana would mind if I opened up a little tattoo shop up here."

She seems to be looking forward to living in a quiet town and getting away from the big city's hustle. "With all that has been taking place in California with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption, we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where there is nature, where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day," she said.

Image zoom Credit: realtor.com

The antique-filled home, known as the Schenck Mansion, seems to really embody her unique style. The historic four-story house, built in 1874, has 35 rooms and used to be a bed-and-breakfast.

Image zoom Credit: realtor.com

The property was listed in March 2020 for $1,874,000 and sits on over 1o acres. The house includes seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a lush patio, a small vineyard, a gazebo, fountains, and waterfalls.

Image zoom Credit: realtor.com

Her son Leafar will have lots of room to play in and will enjoy all the new green space to run around. Kat's husband, writer and musician Rafael Reyes, will surely be inspired by the magical scenery of the new house.

Image zoom Credit: realtor.com